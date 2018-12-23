No free Christmas meals planned this year in Nevada County

For the first time in years, there will be no community gathering for a free meal on Christmas Day.

Divine Spark has traditionally served a meal with turkey and all the trimmings, along with live music and warm clothing, at the Elks Lodge in Grass Valley. A crew of volunteers typically feeds about 300 guests with donations from many local grocers.

But not this Christmas, said Divine Spark director Shirley Kinghorn.

"We couldn't get the Elks Lodge, and I couldn't find any place affordable," Kinghorn said. "We're putting (the dinner) on hold this year."

Kinghorn said she has gotten a number of calls from locals who want to help, adding, "I'm already thinking about next year … It is very joyful work. I have a lot of gratitude about doing it."

Shepherd's Heart Church, which holds services at the Banner Grange, also will not host a Christmas dinner this year. Pastors John and Maria Grimes had provided a Christmas meal at the grange on McCourtney Road for three years running.

Sierra Roots, which typically feeds homeless guests on Mondays and Thursdays at the First Baptist Church at 300 Main St., in Nevada City, will do so this week, President Janice O'Brien said.

"We'll have pizza on Christmas Eve," O'Brien said. "I plan to take a few little gifts, and cookies."

Sierra Roots will have its big meal on Thursday, which is also at the church parking lot, she said.

On Christmas Day, O'Brien said, she hopes her guests will find their way to family.

"Or they just hunker down and won't get out (for a meal)," she said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.