No bystanders injured in wreck that led to death of Grass Valley driver

Authorities say a medical condition could have led to a Monday afternoon wreck that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old Grass Valley man.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was driving east on Highway 49, near Idaho Maryland Road, around 2:50 p.m. when the crash happened. The man slumped over in his Ford F-150 just before veering off the road, said Greg Tassone, an officer with the California Highway Patrol, in an email.

"We have good witnesses that are describing him as suddenly slumping over," Tassone said. "Immediately after he slumps over, the vehicle veers to the right."

The vehicle hit a large embankment at an angle and stopped. Bystanders tried to reach the vehicle but it began moving again before they could, forcing one woman to jump out of its way, Tassone said.

No one was hit by the Ford, the officer said.

Moving forward, the Ford veered left and struck the center divider before again stopping, Tassone said.

Bystanders found the driver unresponsive. Grass Valley police then arrived and performed CPR before the man was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where he died about an hour later, Tassone said.

