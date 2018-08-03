NID water interruptions in Nevada County due to emergency repairs

Service to Nevada Irrigation District irrigation water customers in portions of Nevada County including Chicago Park, Alta Sierra and the North Bloomfield Lake Vera area will experience periods of interruption today and Saturday as emergency repairs are being done to the South Yuba Canal by Pacific Gas and Electric.

The canals affected include: Cascade, Snow Mountain, Willow Valley, Cement Hill, Chicago Park, Sunshine Valley, Sontag, Ripkin, Rattlesnake, Woodpecker, Forest Springs, Maben, Kyler, Grove and Cherry Creek.

The South Yuba Canal system conveys water to PG&E's Deer Creek Powerhouse to generate hydroelectric power. The system also is one of the main water conveyance facilities for NID's operations serving customers in western Nevada County.

NID thanks you for your patience as the repair work is completed. Full system operation is expected to return by Saturday evening.