NID to review SYRCL call to delay work on Centennial Dam

Nevada Irrigation District this week will host a special meeting to review a request by the South Yuba River Citizens League to stop work on its proposed Centennial Dam project until the district's Raw Water Master Plan is complete

The request will be discussed 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The Raw Water Master Plan is a document that projects future water supply and demand conditions and develops alternatives to meet those needs.

According to a news release, SYRCL says that won't happen while NID continues to work on a predetermined solution: Centennial Dam.

"We are happy to see NID prioritize a more rigorous understanding of local hydrology and our community's water needs, and how our responses to them, are likely to evolve in an uncertain future," SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth said at an April NID board meeting. "Essentially, we support a decision to prioritize the Raw Water Master Plan, and put the proverbial cart back behind the horse, where it belongs."

In April, when NID announced it would update their raw water plan to cover the next 50 years, SYRCL sent NID a letter to ask the Board of Directors to cease work on Centennial while they were working on the plan.

After four months of no official response, a news release states, SYRCL sent another formal letter requesting a vote on its request.

Recommended Stories For You

"We have a variety of concerns — environmental, public trust, and most importantly, fiscal responsibility," Booth said in the release. "To date, NID has spent $14 million on this dam project and they don't have a funding plan, water rights to fill the reservoir, or data justifying the need. Since our April request to stop spending money on the Centennial Dam project while working on the (raw water plan), NID has spent more than $700,000."

SYRCL requested in its letter that NID be transparent, fiscally responsible, and fully committed to a sustainable water solution for all in the Raw Waster Master Plan. "The proposed Centennial Dam is a divisive issue for our community, and in order to reach a sustainable solution for our water, we must unite," the release states. SYRCL is hosting a rally at 5 p.m. prior to the special meeting.