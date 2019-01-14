NID to keep the water on for Federal employees

Effective immediately, the Nevada Irrigation District announces an arrangement to lend a helping hand to Federal employee customers who are impacted by the extended government shutdown.

NID will work with these customers to protect their accounts, develop a payment plan and forego any fees and penalties associated with late payments. NID will allow affected customers to delay payment until they are returned to paid status then use a payment plan option to address past-due amounts.

"NID is here to support our government employee customers whose revenue is impacted by the government shutdown," said NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger.

Customers may call NID customer service at (530) 273-6185 to learn more.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District