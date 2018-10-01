NID special meeting to be broadcast live

A special meeting called by Nevada Irrigation District for Oct. 9 will be videographed and broadcast by Nevada County Media (formerly NCTV) and also archived on NID's website.

In addition, a stenographer will provide a transcript of the meeting for later reference.

During the meeting, the District's Board of Directors will consider a resolution by the South Yuba River Citizens League to cease, where legally possible, work on the proposed Centennial Water Supply Project.

The special Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

