NID sends reminder to practice fire-safe camping as summer winds down

School is back in session, and summer is fading.

However, the risk of wildfire continues with hot days and dry vegetation. Nevada Irrigation District reminds campers and day-users to be vigilant about fire-safe behavior.

NID's campgrounds remain open in the foothills at Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs, as well as higher in the Sierra at Jackson Meadows Reservoir and at Bowman, Canyon Creek, Sawmill and Faucherie lakes.

Visitors should continue to be diligent in their commitments to fire-safe behavior, according to a release. The district maintains a strict policy that campfires are permitted only in fire rings and designated camping areas. Also, fires are not allowed on beaches; fires or coals must not be left unattended; fires must be extinguished before leaving campsites or retiring for the evening, and tiki torches are not permitted within any NID facility.

NID personnel routinely inspect campsites for unsafe or inappropriate behavior and educate first-time and seasoned visitors about fire safety and campfire regulations.

Fire rules and regulations are posted at all campground kiosks, on campground maps and also at gate entrances. Additional signs have been posted around the District's recreational facilities for greater visibility.

NID works with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the United States Forest Service to address fire risks, and set rules and regulations for its campgrounds.

At lower elevations, Rollins Reservoir features four campgrounds with a combined 250 campsites while Scotts Flat Reservoir has a combined 169 campsites for year-round fun. Seasonal recreation in the high Sierra reservoirs generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, depending on weather.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District