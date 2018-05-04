NID recreational facilities opening for camping and outdoor activities

Nevada Irrigation District has completed pre-season hazard tree removal and fire fuels reduction work at Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs and Long Ravine campgrounds in focused efforts to protect infrastructure and help safeguard nearby residential communities from wildfire, according to a release.

In addition to general tidying up in preparation of the summer recreation season, other campground improvements include:

Scotts Flat: new picnic tables for all campsites

Orchard Springs: a new camp store is under construction and scheduled to open this summer

Long Ravine: new bathroom lighting has been installed

Also, new boat slips are ready for use at Long Ravine, Orchard Springs and Peninsula. Plus, there's a new slide at Long Ravine.

NID provides outdoor recreational opportunities at district reservoirs in the foothills and mountains of the Northern Sierra. In the foothills, Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs are big draws, with activities including camping, fishing, swimming, sunning, boating, water skiing, sailing, kayaking and more.

Higher in the mountains, NID maintains and operates campgrounds and recreational facilities in the Jackson Meadows-Bowman Lake areas. Jackson Meadows features several campgrounds, picnic day use sites and boat ramps.

Other campgrounds are located at Bowman, Canyon Creek, Sawmill and Faucherie lakes in the Bowman corridor. The primary recreation season in the high mountain areas generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, depending on weather.

Make camping reservations online for Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs, Peninsula and Long Ravine campgrounds at orchardspringscampground.com.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District