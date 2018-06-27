NID OK’s contracts on mercury removal project at Combie Reservoir
June 27, 2018
The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors gave the go-ahead to a total $6.6 million in contracts for the Combie Sediment and Mercury Removal Project on Wednesday.
The project is expected to cost $7.4 million, with the bulk of that funding — $5.5 million — coming from the Department of Water Resources' Riverine Stewardship Program. The project got under way in July of last year and will remove sediment from the reservoir, while extracting mercury using an innovative centrifuge technology. This pilot project is estimated to take three to four years to complete.
If the project demonstrates mercury can be effectively removed from river sediments, the process can be applied at other reservoirs throughout the Sierra Nevada, according to NID. NID has been testing the new technology that suctions sediment from waterways and funnels it into a centrifuge machine, which spins and cleans the sediment and removes 98 percent of mercury.
The district plans to remove and clean 150,000 cubic yards of sediment from the reservoir. Contracts that were approved were nearly $520,000 to Holdredge & Kull/NV5 for project management; $869,000 to the U.S. Geological Survey for collection and analysis of the sediment; and $4.6 million to Great Lakes Environmental & Infrastructure and Teichert Aggregates, for the actual removal of the sediment.
Initially the district planned to sell the cleaned sediment. But staff has been told it is not marketable currently. Instead, NID will pay Teichert Aggregates $600,000 for long-term storage.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley police arrest 2 for indecent exposure in unrelated incidents
- Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies
- Eye on the prize: Wild Eye Pub ready to open in Grass Valley
- Passage of Nevada County cannabis ordinance could be next year
- Grass Valley man pleads guilty to ‘dark web’ gun trafficking
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County sheriff: Authorities identify victim in river death (VIDEO)
- Penn Valley man awaits Nevada County court hearing on sex charges
- Meet your merchant: With the goal of family time, Penny Dunbar sold her diner and bought Sierra Mountain Coffee in Grass Valley
- Grass Valley police arrest 2 for indecent exposure in unrelated incidents
- Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies