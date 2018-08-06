NID offers chance to wrangle water valve at Nevada County Fair

Nevada Irrigation District is offering a chance to check out and wrangle a heavy-duty water valve that controls the high-pressure flow of water to our homes, businesses, fields and farms.

NID will display a 16-inch flanged butterfly valve at its booth at the Nevada County Fair Wednesday through Sunday. Fair attendees will have an opportunity to test their speed and agility in opening the valve, which takes 30 turns of its wheel to go from full open to full shut.

NID uses butterfly valves in its pipelines to isolate or regulate water flows. The valves feature a closing mechanism in the form of a disk, which is less likely to jam and allows for quick shut off when needed.

The butterfly valve is just one part of the massive lineup of NID infrastructure and hardware to keep our community's water flowing through the district's 300 miles of pipeline.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District