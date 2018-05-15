NID hosts ‘No Motor Day’ May 20 at Scotts Flat Lake

The quiet, natural beauty of Scotts Flat Reservoir will be showcased on Sunday as the Nevada Irrigation District hosts its 11th annual "No Motor Day."

NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes said the District has organized the event in response to community requests and as part of an overall effort to operate in a green, environmentally friendly manner.

Non-motorized watercraft, including sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, will be allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge for the day. Use of motorized boats will be suspended for the entire day.

Regular admission rates of $11 per vehicle (with up to four persons) will remain in effect.

Special activities will be offered without charge. Free kayak and paddleboard demos will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Mountain Recreation of Grass Valley. The Gold Country Yacht Club will host an open house and offer free sailboat rides, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There also will be a barbecue lunch prepared as a fundraiser by local Boy Scout Troop No. 4. The BBQ is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the marina area.

Recommended Stories For You

Scotts Flat is one of 10 reservoirs owned and operated by NID. The district offers wide-ranging public recreational opportunities at both Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs in the Sierra foothills. Camping and backcountry recreation are available at the District's mountain reservoirs, such as Bowman, Jackson Meadows and Faucherie.

More information is available at http://www.nidwater.com.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District