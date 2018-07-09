NID board meeting postponed to July 25
July 9, 2018
The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors meeting that was slated for Wednesday has been canceled. The board will next meet at 9 a.m. on July 25, said NID communications specialist Susan Lauer.
The main item on Wednesday's agenda was a presentation of the audit report on the proposed Centennial Dam. That report will be on the agenda for July 25, Lauer said.
