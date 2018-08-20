NID Board Division 2 candidate Herring announces two endorsements

Bruce Herring, candidate for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors in Division 2, announced the endorsements of two former Mayors and City Council Members: Linda Stevens of Grass Valley and Evans Phelps of Nevada City.

"I wholeheartedly support Bruce Herring for the NID Board," Phelps said. "He has the stamina and backbone to stand up for what is best for our community. He is the change we need."

For more information visit herringfornid.org.