NID awards contract for Maben Canal project

The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors unanimously agreeded to award a $678,669 contract to Hansen Bros. Enterprises for the Maben Canal Encasement Project Phase II.

The Maben Canal project will provide better transfer and supply of water, increase capacity and lower maintenance issues relating to the open canal. The second of three phases will focus on the installation of about 2,450 feet of 18-inch pipeline within Lime Kiln Road. Read about the project at https://nidwater.com/maben-canal-rehabilitation-phase-ii-project/.

The board on Wednesday also recognized long-term employees who have been working for the water district from 10 to 30 years.

The next regular meeting of the NID board of directors will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the NID Business Center located at 1036 West Main St., Grass Valley. NID Board meetings are open to the public.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District