Newcomers Club to host silent and live auction

The Newcomers Club of Nevada County will host their annual Live and Silent Auction, a fundraiser for their Christmas Families Project, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Numerous businesses and individuals have donated to the auction, including Wheyward Girl Creamery, Lefty's Grill, a three-day stay at Woodson's Windsor home, Bruce Marlow's "fly over," Bistro 221 Restaurant, Tim the Tree Man, Music in the Mountains, Alta Sierra Golf Package, CATS tickets, Legacy tickets and more. For more information, call Ann at 530-432-9954 and visit http://www.newcomersnc.org. Above is a photo of this year's board.