New yoga and wellness center comes to Penn Valley

For much of her life, Shanie Matthews was a skier.

Having grown up in Washington, she moved to Lake Tahoe, and eventually Argentina, to teach the sport and work as a skiing guide. After six years abroad, however, Matthews grew homesick, and moved back to Nevada County to teach yoga and open the Happy Path Wellness Center & Yoga Studio in Penn Valley.

This past November, after working in wellness for over 20 years, Matthews decided she wanted her own brick-and-mortar studio. In December, that aspiration came true when she bought her center in Penn Valley. It includes individual healing rooms, a conference room, retail shop and a 600-square-foot yoga studio.

She described the role of numerous healers.

"Our wellness center offers a myriad of healing modalities including massage, chiropractic, acupuncture, clinical hypnotherapy, reiki, craniosacral, nutritional therapy, homeopathy, life enhancement coaching, sound healing, Tibetan Medicine as well as other certified and licensed therapies," she said.

There are about 17 yoga teachers and healers at the studio. She charges each healer $90 per month to share the space, but does not take any income they generate.

In addition to owning the studio, Matthews is also a yoga teacher. She is looking to bring in local artists to sell their art in the retail shop.

"We're just here to help people be healthier and happier," said Matthews.

