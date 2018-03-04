New series ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ airs Monday on NCTV

A new locally produced news and interview program will be broadcast — and made available for online viewing — starting Monday, March 5. "Where Do We Go From Here" airs on NCTV every Monday night at 7pm on local Government Comcast Channel 17 and Suddenlink Channel 17. The interviews will be archived for viewing on demand on the station's YouTube page, Nevada County Digital Media Center/NCTV;

The schedule of shows, which are hosted by Al Dover, Eric Tomb and Lew Sitzer (program producer), is:

Homeless Issue

March 5, Episode 1; Police Chiefs Tim Foley, Nevada City and Alex Gammelgard, Grass Valley

March 12,Episode 2; Judges Candace Heidelberger and Linda Sloven

March 19, Episode 3; Ariel Lovett, CoRR and Bost House

March 26, Episode 4; Cliff Newell, DA + Tex Ritter, Housing and Child Support Services

April 2, Episode 5; Nancy Baglietto, ED, Hospitality House and Kelly Mongiardo,

April 9, Episode 6; Janice O'Brien, ED, Sierra Roots

April 16, Episode 7; Pauli Halstead, homeless advocate & Brandon Phillips, Housing Resource Manager

April 23, Episode 8; Howard Levine, Mayor, GV,and Duane Strawser, Mayor, NC

April 30, Episode 9; Heidi Hall, Supervisor, District 1 and Next Steps Summation

Future topics to be aired on Monday nights include Centennial Dam, gun control, climate change, and candidates running for local offices.