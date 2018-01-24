New Nevada County human resources director starts Monday

Each Thanksgiving Seth Schapiro makes his annual pilgrimage to Nevada County, meeting with friends for over 10 years during the holiday.

Taking the reins of Nevada County's Human Resources Department, Schapiro will have a shorter drive this year.

Schapiro, 57, starts his new job Monday. As Human Resources director he'll handle county employee benefits, recruitment, staff retention and development.

Schapiro emphasized his interest in staff development, which includes collaboration between people at all levels of an organization.

"Labor relations is a huge part of human resources," Schapiro said.

The new HR director has a history with Nevada County. He's served as a consultant in labor negotiations, meeting county employees during the process.

Recommended Stories For You

"I just really enjoyed working with people in the county," he said. "I love the trees. I love the environment."

The community connections, and the community itself, lured Schapiro here from his Oakland home. He said he'd been looking to step into the next phase of his life, and the county's HR position appeared to be a good fit.

CEO Rick Haffey agrees.

"We are fortunate to have attracted such an experienced and highly professional individual as Seth Schapiro," Haffey said in an email. "He is well versed in all aspects of the Human Resources field. The County of Nevada will no doubt benefit from his insights and leadership in this area."

Schapiro said he has bachelor's degrees in economics and comparative religion. He's also completed a senior professional in human resources certificate program. He has over 30 years' experience in labor and human resources.

Schapiro is married to Cathy Diamond.

"She's really looking forward to me having this opportunity," he said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.