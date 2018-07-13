New Mexico professor to speak to Grass Valley’s United Nations Association chapter via teleconference
July 13, 2018
Immigration professor set to speak to United Nations Association group
Dr. Rosemary Ann Blanchard, University of New Mexico professor and board president of the Albuquerque United Nations Association chapter, will be speaking via teleconference at the United Nations Association Golden Empire Chapter meeting Tuesday in Grass Valley, according to a release.
The meeting is schedule for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist church, 246 Church Street in Grass Valley.
Blanchard draws on a 30-year career dedicated to immigration law, human rights and the legal status of refugees. Blanchard will cover the legal standing of the refugees detained at the border and their right to seek asylum under law.
And for those of us who have been disturbed by the dispassionate way asylum seekers have been treated and wonder what we in Nevada County can do to help, she will share the efforts of the Albuquerque community to render assistance to the immigrant community.
Source: United Nations Association Golden Empire Chapter
