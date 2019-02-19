New maternity shop opens in Grass Valley

For most of her life, Emily Rangel has had three passions — kids, retail and mothers.

Early on, Rangel worked at retail shops around Nevada County. In later chapters of her life, she worked with infants at a nursery and with little kids, teaching preschool for about a decade. Eventually, she became pregnant herself and now has three kids, and by the time they went off to school, wanted to do something that united all her interests.

"I love babies and I love pregnant ladies," she said.

In early February, Rangel was able to materialize her love of babies, pregnant mothers, and retail into a new maternity, infant and small children clothing shop. Her store, operating out of 122 Mill Street in Grass Valley, is called Moms & Minis.

Rangel opened the store with her longtime friend, who had been ruminating on the idea of creating a maternity and child clothing shop for about a year. From their perspective, it seemed like there were no shops for pregnant mothers nearby, except for Roseville. According to Rangel, Moms & Minis is the first maternity clothing store to open in Nevada County in 13 years.

Now, the store owner has worked to combine her knowledge of preschool education, childhood development and motherhood to create a space designed specifically for kids and mothers.

"Everything we have in store is developmentally appropriate," she said.

One example is spoons shaped like shovels, instead of their usual rounded edge. Rangel says this is because babies don't know how to eat from a rounded-edge spoon, as the food frequently misses their mouths.

Shovel-style spoons aside, the store will carry maternity and nursing clothing, Medela breast pumps and many different accessories.

Moms & Minis is also kid and nursing friendly, with a windmill house and play kitchen for children, and a "Nursing Nook" room for nursing mothers. Rangel even has a Russian Land Tortoise, named "Lil' Torts," sitting inside the front counter to entertain kids.

Ultimately, the storeowner hopes her shop will help mothers — and kids — with whom she's always had a fascination.

"They're so honest and present and in the moment," she said of children. "They still have a lot of joy."

Moms & Minis will host its grand opening on March 2 where some "extra surprises" will be shared.

You can reach Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or by email at scorey@theunion.com.