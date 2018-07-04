New interim police chief signs contract with Nevada City, to start Monday

Nevada City's newest police chief is set to start July 9.

Retired Newark, California, Police Chief Jim Leal signed a contract with the city to serve as an interim chief. The employment agreement was approved by the city council at its last meeting June 27.

Leal fills a position that has been vacant since the February resignation of former Chief Tim Foley. He was selected after being interviewed by a panel consisting of City Manager Catrina Olson, Administrative Services Manager Loree McCay, Lt. Chad Ellis, Lt. Paul Rohde, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Mayor Duane Strawser and council member Valerie Moberg.

Leal's appointment is for six months, up to 960 hours at $51 an hour with no benefits — $48,960 for the duration of the contract. Nevada City will provide a city vehicle to Leal for use on the job. His contract includes the potential for a three-month extension.

Leal will help Nevada City plan for a permanent hire, Olson said at the time of his selection. Foley's departure left Rohde and Ellis as the top staff in the police department.

