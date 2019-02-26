 New friends | TheUnion.com

New friends

Submitted by Tracy Zenor

The recent "Just Feel the Love" event hosted by Sierra Nevada Children's Services attracted 33 attendees of all ages, including the trio pictured. The events are designed for families to make new friends through arts and crafts, activities, playtime and refreshments.

Sierra Nevada Children's Services (SNCS) has been providing services to families and child care providers in the community for 40 years. For more information, visit http://sncs.org.

