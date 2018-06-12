New farmers market at Pine Creek shopping center scheduled to open in late June

A new farmers market at the Pine Creek Shopping Center in Grass Valley, initially set to open last week, is now scheduled to debut June 26.

That Tuesday market will replace one previously held at the Nevada County Horsemen's club off Brunswick Road.

Nevada County Certified Growers' Market had submitted a limited-term permit application to the city of Grass Valley in early May, but approval was delayed after a public hearing was requested.

At the hearing Tuesday morning, Community Development Director Tom Last approved the permit, although an appeal could still be filed. The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays in a section of the parking lot adjacent to Jamba Juice, in the north end of the shopping center.

"The postponement was unfortunate for a lot of reasons," said market manager Mary Glantz. "It hurt the vendors. They're working hard to grow delicious food and we want the community to enjoy it."

The market board decided to move the Tuesday market from the Brunswick basin to order to serve more people in the community, said board president Philip Zeiter.

Recommended Stories For You

The Pine Creek market will feature up to 20 vendors — including grass-fed beef, stone fruit from Pearson's Family Farm, olive oil from Calolea, McClaughry honey, organic vegetables and eggs from Starbright Farms, and even ready-to-eat burgers and burritos — and plenty of parking.

The markets at North Star House and Western Gateway Park already are up and running.

The Pine Creek market will be accepting Electronic Benefits Transfers, meaning that anyone can enjoy the fresh, local produce, Glantz said.

This market and the one at North Star each have a $10 match program and shoppers can hit both markets, getting an extra $20 a week to spend on healthy food, she said.

The new market will run through the end of October, Glantz said, adding, "I'm excited to get it going."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.