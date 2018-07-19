New electronic application allows customers to fill out form before visiting a DMV field office

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering customers a new way to complete a driver license or identification card application before visiting a field office.

The online application guides applicants through the process of filling out the required fields for a driver license or ID card. When customers arrive at a DMV field office, technicians can quickly access the completed form.

"This new electronic form is a significant game changer in our continued commitment to streamline processes at field offices statewide," said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto. "Our goal is to use the electronic application to shorten the amount of time customers spend at our field offices. Scheduling an appointment can also reduce your wait time."

Customers will first need to create an account and will need an active phone number and email address to verify their identity.

The electronic application also allows customers to choose to be an organ donor and begin the process to register to vote. Voter registration will not be completed until an applicant visits a field office and submits the application with the DMV technician.

Customers can use the TouchScreen Terminals at field offices to complete the electronic driver license and ID card application.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, go to eDLapp.dmv.ca.gov.

Source: California Department of Motor Vehicles