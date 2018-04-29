New district ranger takes over Yuba River Ranger District in Tahoe National Forest

Alonzo "Lon" Henderson has been selected as the new District Ranger for the Yuba River Ranger District on the Tahoe National Forest. He begins his tenure today, according to a release.

Henderson began his career as a U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer, which included service throughout Europe, Africa, and the United States. He was offered an early-out during military downsizing and left the military with the rank of major.

Henderson earned a master's degree at Naval Postgraduate School, as an honor graduate, and another at Tufts University while cross-enrolled at Harvard.

After the military, Henderson and his wife, Nancy, bought their own business — a family resort in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Henderson's proudest achievement during resort ownership was the placement of a permanent conservation easement on their antique golf course to allow for permanent forest management, recreation use, viewshed protection and historic preservation.

The pair eventually sold the resort. Shortly after, Henderson began his Forest Service career — first as a visitor services supervisor in the White Mountain National Forest of New Hampshire and Maine and then to California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest and National Recreation Area. Last summer, Henderson accepted a temporary detail as District Ranger for the Eagle Lake District on the Lassen National Forest.

Lon's vision for the new position is working collaboratively with internal and external partners while fulfilling the Forest Service's mission within tightening budget, personnel and regulatory constraints, the release stated.

The couple and their four children love winter skiing and summer hiking.

For more information, contact Joe Flannery at jflannery@fs.fed.us or 530-478-6205.

Source: Tahoe National Forest