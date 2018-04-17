New 19-lot residential development proposed in Grass Valley

Grass Valley is seeing a number of residential developments move forward, offering some relief for the chronically low inventory plaguing the real estate industry here.

Homes by Towne, which owns Berriman Ranch, is set to start moving dirt in that 30-lot development west of Taylorville Road soon. Homes by Towne also developed Ridge Meadows in Grass Valley, which had its grand opening in January. That subdivision is nearly sold out with only eight of the 37 home sites available.

Asset Property Management on Tuesday brought Berriman Ranch Phase II, a 19-lot subdivision on an adjacent parcel, to the Grass Valley Planning Commission for a tentative subdivision map.

And Hilbers Homes is well into the site improvements for TimberWood Estates off Brunswick Road, with model homes slated to be up and ready to show this summer.

TimberWood Estates project well under way

On Tuesday, a water line was being put in place at TimberWood Estates, a 9.25-acre, 46-unit project on Brunswick Road formerly known as Makiah Woods.

The project was first approved in October 2005 and will feature single-family residences on the parcel across from Town Talk Road.

Builder Conrad Luna said he expected to start pouring foundations for the development's model homes in about two weeks, weather permitting. If all goes well, he said, the models will be ready to show in July.

"Meanwhile, we are continuing with site improvements," he said.

Luna had not priced out the homes yet, but estimates they will start in the high $500s.

Next out of the gate will be Berriman Ranch, a 30-unit development approved unanimously in 2010. The development is west of Taylorville Road and east of the Gazebos and the Carriage House residential projects.

The improvement plans and grading plans are near completion, and they probably will start grading as soon as the weather clears, Grass Valley Senior Planner Lance Lowe said.

"They're ready to start earth-moving," he said.

Planning Commission OK sought

Berriman Ranch Phase II is in the very initial stages of development, Lowe said.

The parcel is owned by Asset Property Management, the same company that began developing the Phase I parcel before selling it to Homes by Towne.

"They could take on the project themselves or they might, in turn, sell it," Lowe said. "As far as I know, there is no deal (to sell) yet."

The project's tentative subdivision map is slated for approval by the planning commission subject to conditions, Lowe said.

"They need to meet the conditions and submit improvement and grading plans.

"There are some grading challenges there, and we are requiring trails," Lowe explained.

The Phase II proposal calls for 19 lots on a nearly 7-acre parcel that is immediately south of Berriman Ranch Phase I, for the construction of single-family dwellings.

The property immediately south of the projects is a 16-acre open space parcel that will be left in its natural state other than an emergency access road and trails, according to Lowe's staff report. The trails will connect to Taylorville Road and the Kmart shopping center.

The developer will be required to show the entire trail system on the improvement plans prior to approval, in consultation with Bear Yuba Land Trust, and must construct the trail system concurrently with subdivision improvements rather than after the fact.

Other than concerns about the trail system, neighbors expressed a desire to see larger lots, Lowe said.

The project as proposed meets Grass Valley's general plan zoning, he noted.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.