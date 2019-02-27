Nevada Union’s debate team headed for national tournament — again

Last week, Nevada Union sent two varsity and four junior varsity teams to the Cal Invitational Debate Tournament at the University of California at Berkeley, according to a release.

NU's top-ranked team, senior Devin Anderson and junior Hagan Noyes, earned the school a return trip to the Tournament of Champions in Lexington, Kentucky.

Anderson and Noyes competed successfully against a national field of over 200 teams to reach the octofinals in Berkeley.

One of NU's junior varsity teams, Evelyn Grandfield and Brendan Ulmos, made it to the elimination rounds in Berkeley as well.

This is Anderson's second trip to nationals, who traveled to Kentucky last year to compete with his previous partner, Morgan Margulies, now a freshman at Columbia University.

Last year was the first time in 15 years that NU had qualified to compete in the event.

Recommended Stories For You

This year's team members get the chance to meet up with former team members like Margulies and Teddy Hill-Weld to talk about debate strategy and skills when they are back in town on college break. The pair may also have a chance to meed up again with NU's original coach, Stephen Goldberg, now coaching the debate program at St. Francis School near San Jose. Goldberg was coach in 2003 when NU qualified for nationals.

This year, Anderson and Noyes debated in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Wash., and New York City to compete against teams from across the country.

Nevada Union has an elective class on debate that meets every day and is currently taught by Anderson and Noyes. In addition, the debate club meets Wednesday nights to provide skills training, strategy and tournament preparation to new and experienced debaters. Other students currently involved in the debate program include Temma Ferrell, Nora Frost, Ella Pieper, Jackson Witt, Zephyr Lovett, JP Drew, Dylan Simmons and Sabine Noyes.

For more information or to make a donation to support the program, visit www.nudebateclub.org or send a check to NU Debate Boosters, P.O. Box 2611, Nevada City, CA 95959. The NU Debate Boosters will be hosting a fundraiser at 6 p.m. on April 3 at Summer Thymes Bakery in Grass Valley.

Source: The Nevada Union Debate Boosters Club