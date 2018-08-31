Nevada Union Tech High School celebrates new location
August 31, 2018
NU Tech High School celebrated the official opening of its new location Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by students, staff, community, and Nevada Joint Union High School board members. The school — which was previously located in Nevada Union High School's B-wing — recently moved into its new space on Buena Vista Street in Grass Valley. NU Tech instructor Lori Osmond, fourth from the right, said that she and the school's staff "want to be known as the school of choice."
Trending In: Local News
- Man, accused of embezzling from Grass Valley business, back in Nevada County Jail
- Nevada City man critically injured in Purdon Road wreck, authorities say
- Lincoln arson suspect set for Placer County court today
- Mangia!: Grass Valley’s La Gastronomia re-opens in new location
- Grass Valley man seriously injured in motorcycle wreck
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County wreck: Grass Valley man thrown from motorcycle
- Man, accused of embezzling from Grass Valley business, back in Nevada County Jail
- Authorities arrest five men allegedly controlling main local supply of meth, heroin in Yuba City
- Nevada City man critically injured in Purdon Road wreck, authorities say
- Earthquake hits Lake Tahoe area