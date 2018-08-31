Nevada Union Tech High School celebrates new location

NU Tech High School celebrated the official opening of its new location Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by students, staff, community, and Nevada Joint Union High School board members. The school — which was previously located in Nevada Union High School's B-wing — recently moved into its new space on Buena Vista Street in Grass Valley. NU Tech instructor Lori Osmond, fourth from the right, said that she and the school's staff "want to be known as the school of choice."