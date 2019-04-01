School district director of special education, pupil services dies in kayaking incident

Sean Manchester, the director of special education and director pupil services for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, died in a kayaking incident Sunday, according to an email sent to the Nevada Union community from Principal Kelly Rhoden.

"As many families know, Sean was an avid and experienced water man and had run this stretch of the river many times," Rhoden wrote. "However, by the time emergency responders were on scene, it was too late."

The principal added that Manchester was a spirited and passionate man.

"He was well loved, well respected," said Brett McFadden, superintendent of the district.

