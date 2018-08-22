Nevada Union High School in no danger after man found with drugs, weapons, principal says

A Reno man found on the Nevada Union High School campus with suspected drugs and a knife was free on bond Wednesday, authorities said.

Jackson Wyatt Pfau, 20, is charged with possession of a weapon at a school, disrupting school activities, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia — all misdemeanors, reports state.

Officers encountered Pfau twice on Tuesday at the Grass Valley school. A school resource officer around 9 a.m. found him and two past students on the campus. The officer told them to leave and not return, Lt. Sam Brown and Principal Kelly Rhoden said.

"He chose not to listen to that," Brown said of Pfau.

Deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. to the school after Pfau again was spotted on campus. They found and detained him. Officers then searched him, finding a hypodermic needle with a substance in it. They also found suspected prescription drugs, the lieutenant said.

Officers also found a pocketknife. Bladed weapons aren't allowed on campus, Brown said.

"He claimed he was going to pick up a sweatshirt," he added. "I don't think he had any real reason to be on campus."

Rhoden in a message sent to families said no threat existed toward students, staff or the campus.

"Anyone entering our campus must check in at the front office," Rhoden said. "Our staff is aware of this policy and so this gentlemen was identified quickly."

