Nevada Union grad Cliff Ellefson takes 96th place in poker tournament, but wins big

Cheers erupted when only 181 people remained in the $25,000 buy-in poker tournament.

Each one of those 181 players out of over 1,000 would leave with money. Cliff Ellefson, a Nevada Union High School graduate, was one of them.

Ellefson spent $86 in August on a tournament at Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights. His first-place win there netted him a platinum pass: the buy-in needed for the January Bahamas tournament, money for his room and the round-trip flight.

Eighty-six dollars turned into an overseas trip that turned into $39,500 — all for coming in 96th place at the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship at the Atlantis Resort.

"It was amazing. It felt literally amazing," Ellefson said of what poker players call being in the money. "I accomplished a goal I'd worked hard for."

Hours passed, and more players were eliminated, before Ellefson was booted from the tournament.

Ellefson had prepared for months. He'd taken online training. He studied what he called the science of the game. He focused on his own strengths, recognizing what works. He regularly went to the gym. He meditated.

And then the moment came after two days of playing cards. Ellefson, already invested in the pot and holding 10-six of spades, pushed all his chips into the middle of the table.

His opponent held a pair of queens. Ellefson was out.

"It's not easy to process that feeling," Ellefson said. "That's why I feel poker is such a great life lesson."

After the loss

Justin Kuraitis, Stones' tournament director and media coordinator for Stones Live, traveled to the Bahamas to watch Ellefson compete.

Months ago Kuraitis saw Ellefson take first place at Stones Gambling Hall. A friend of Ellefson, Kuraitis said he'd travel to the January tournament to cheer him on. He used social media to update people about Ellefson's progression and was there when his friend was eliminated from the tournament.

Regardless of a $25 or $25,000 buy-in, losing a tournament is keenly felt by a player. The person wonders what he or she could have done to remain.

Kuraitis said he sat down with Ellefson after his loss.

"I know you don't see it right now, but you did a really amazing job," Kuraitis said he told his friend. "These are some of the best players in the entire world."

Ellefson called the tournament emotionally intense. His elimination was a blow enhanced by the fact his own decisions, not random chance, led to it.

"I messed up, but I take lessons from that," Ellefson said. "Justin helped me with that."

Now a Lincoln resident, Ellefson had never traveled such a distance to play poker. He took advantage of the venue, sailing to an island and spending time with people he met. He attended a comedy show with poker legend Chris Moneymaker, whose 2003 win at the World Series of Poker helped launch the game into mainstream culture.

In fact, it was the August win at the Moneymaker PokerStars Players Championship Tour that won Ellefson the platinum pass into the Bahamas tournament.

"He was rooting for me," Ellefson said of Moneymaker. "He was really cheering for me. That felt good to have that personal support."

Lessons learned

Some 350 people gained platinum passes that entered them into the Bahamas tournament. The other entrants, around 700, paid their own way, Kuraitis said.

Only 15 to 20 platinum passes out of the 350 were gained through the Moneymaker tour. Only three of those winners won money in the Bahamas, with Ellefson lasting the longest, he added.

When Ellefson talks about poker, he talks about the confidence he has in himself to attain success. He talks about being a student of the game, of when to play and when to enjoy another activity.

Ellefson said poker can affect relationships, if players aren't careful. He doesn't want the game to create negative impacts in his life.

He wants to compete in this year's World Series of Poker event, what Ellefson calls a priceless experience.

What he doesn't mention is the possibility of winning money.

Ellefson said if someone enjoys studying and learning about the science and art of poker, they should pursue it. If that person only cares about money, it's likely an unwise choice.

"It's probably coming from somewhere else," he said.

Some view poker as a hobby. For Ellefson it's a competition, one that takes time and practice. He looks at it like an investment — one that requires a long-term, high-risk strategy.

It's a game that creates what Kuraitis calls a unique energy. PokerStars wanted to re-create the magic of Moneymaker's 2003 win with the Bahamas tournament. They succeeded, he said.

That magic coalesced with the announcement that Ellefson and 180 others were in the money — that, regardless of when they were eliminated, they would walk away with cash.

"Tons of folks there cheered," Ellefson said, thanking those from Grass Valley who followed his progression through the tournament. "People are cheering me on and rooting for me. Just, thank you, to everybody."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.