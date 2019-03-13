Nevada Joint Union High School District to host two town hall meetings

The Nevada Joint Union High School District is hosting two town hall meetings giving students, parents and stakeholders the chance to listen to the district's programs, services and future priorities and provide their own input, according to a release.

These meetings are required for all school districts in California.

The topics of these meetings include instruction and intervention programs, discussions on the district's budget, mental health and student services as well as the district's future goals.

Decisions at these meetings will be approved by the district's board of trustees in June of 2019.

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Nevada Union High School's Multi-Purpose Room. The second meeting is at 6 p.m. on March 21 at Bear River High School's Multi-Purpose Room.

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District