Nevada Joint Union high school district superintendent honored

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Louise Bennicoff Johnson, who is set to retire at the end of July, received several recognitions recently.

On Wednesday, the Association of California School Administrators, the largest umbrella organization of school leaders in the United States, announced it was honoring Johnson with an Outstanding Woman Leader award.

Johnson is one of the three student advocates nominated and chosen by region executive boards. They will receive their awards at the annual Spring Women's Leadership Network Conference on April 23 in Sacramento.

Also on Wednesday, Johnson and Bear River High School Principal Amy Besler were named Administrators of the Year by the high school distinct at its board meeting.

Johnson began her career as a chemistry and geology teacher and went on to become the principal of Bret Harte Elementary School in Corcoran. At Bret Harte, she developed a course for high school students where they were taught how children learn to read and served as tutors for struggling readers in the early primary grades. In 1996, she moved into district-level administration, taking the post of K-12 Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Dinuba Unified School District.

In early 2004, she took her first superintendency in the Konocti Unified School District. Her accomplishments there included a significant increase in student achievement as well as the successful passage of a general obligation bond for school construction. She later served the Ripon Unified School District as its superintendent from 2008-2013 and was hired by Nevada Joint Union High School District in 2013. In 2016, Johnson shepherded the successful passage of a bond that provides the school district with $47 million for facility repairs and upgrades.