Nevada Joint Union High School District donates Chromebooks to Paradise school district
December 19, 2018
The Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) is helping the Paradise Unified School District recover from their recent disaster with a donation of 100 Dell 11-inch Chromebooks recently surplused by NJUHSD. The devices are complete sets that include a charger and carrying case. A Chromebook is laptop device that operates with the Google Chrome operating system. Chromebooks are designed to be used primarily while connected to the internet, with most applications and documents stored in the "Cloud."
