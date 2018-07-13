Nevada Irrigation District to update Raw Water Master Plan

Nevada Irrigation District is updating its Raw Water Master Plan to identify a vision and develop alternatives to meet the community's water needs for the next 50 years, according to a release.

Alternatives will be developed and presented as pathways for the board of directors to discuss and select.

The process includes a facilitated community involvement component to review planning data and help develop alternative pathways.

NID has released a request for proposals from facilitation firms and is in the process of evaluating the proposals. The recommended facilitator is expected to be presented to the district's administrative practices committee and then the board of directors in late August or early September.

Once the facilitator is under contract, the process will begin to identify and convene an advisory committee. This group will represent a wide range of community identities to provide a voice to as many segments of this diverse community as possible.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District