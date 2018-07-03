Nevada Irrigation District to host Community Choice Aggregation roundtable on Aug. 23

Community Choice Aggregation is a growing trend in California as a way for local governments and utility agencies to provide residents and businesses with a choice of an electric generation provider.

To explore this opportunity for the local community, Nevada Irrigation District will host a roundtable discussion from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The roundtable will cover several topics, including the basics (the what, why and how of Community Choice Aggregation), potential benefits, the formation process, a case study presentation with "lessons learned," and a general Q&A.

In general, a Community Choice Aggregation allows communities to join together to purchase electricity. Administered by local governments, the program provides competitive alternatives to investor-owned utility sources.

In California, there are 18 Community Choice Aggregations in existence, including in Placer, Humboldt and Alameda counties. Currently, more than 80 cities are considering community choice energy, and it is estimated more than 50 percent of California residents will be served by a Community Choice Aggregation by 2020, according to California Community Choice Association, which represents the interests of California's community choice electricity providers in the legislature and at the state regulatory agencies.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District