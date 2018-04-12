Nevada Irrigation District to hold a public discussion about below-dam trail options at Scotts Flat Reservoir
April 12, 2018
The Nevada Irrigation District will be holding an open discussion regarding below-dam trail options at Scotts Flat Reservoir at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the District's board room located at 1036 West Main Street, Grass Valley, according to a release.
This meeting is an opportunity for public input, comment and discussion around NID's current draft options analysis of potential trail location and Deer Creek bridge design.
In addition, NID has this topic monthly as a standing agenda item at its regularly held Maintenance & Resources Management Committee meetings, held at 9 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next meeting is April 24 at the District's Board Room.
Source: Nevada Irrigation District
