Nevada Irrigation District reviews annual audit, OKs replacement of Alta Sierra reservoir

The Nevada Irrigation District will replace the Alta Sierra Reservoir, the board decided on Wednesday.

All treated water for the Alta Sierra system passes through the Alta Sierra Reservoir, according to a staff report. The existing reservoir was originally constructed as a raw water storage facility, then was reconstructed into a treated water facility with a lining and cover that has required repair and patching.

The cover is vulnerable to damage by the sun and vandalism, unlike concrete or steel tank structures, the staff report noted. And, the report said, liner failures require the isolation of the reservoir from the system for repair, testing and possible rechlorination to protect the public health.

The water district will replace the existing reservoir with two concrete tanks within the existing footprint. The concrete tanks will provide a secure storage facility and operational flexibility. Site improvements will be made including fencing refurbishment and landscaping around the tanks to provide screening.

The project is estimated at $3.5 million for construction of the tanks and ancillary items, according to the staff report.

Directors also heard a presentation Wednesday about the water district's 2017 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and authorized the Finance Manager to publish and file the report.

General Manager Rem Scherzinger reported district water storage is 185,075 acre-feet, which is 69 percent of storage capacity and 113 percent of average for the year.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.