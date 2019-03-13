Nevada Irrigation District receives award for excellence in financial reporting

For the third consecutive year, Nevada Irrigation District has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to a release.

The award is the international association's highest form of recognition, awarded to NID for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. In order to receive the honor, a municipality, agency or special district must publish an efficiently organized and easily readable report that exceeds both generally accepted accounting principles and meets applicable legal requirements.

Based in Chicago, the Government Finance Officers Association was founded in 1906, and represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association's 20,000 members are federal, state and local finance officials involved in planning, financing, and implementing governmental operations.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District