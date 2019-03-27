Nevada Irrigation District OKs funds for live-streaming rate hike meeting

Information: Call 530-273-6185 or email customerservice@nidwater.com , or go online at nidwater.com/water-rates-information/

When and where: 6 p.m. April 3, Board of Supervisors chambers in the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City

The board of directors for the Nevada Irrigation District on Wednesday allocated $1,000 to ensure an educational meeting about proposed water rate hikes will be televised.

The district already has conducted two meetings, in Grass Valley and Auburn, regarding the increases to be rolled out over five years. If approved, treated water customers would see an average increase of $13.07 each month this year, and monthly costs would almost double for many customers by 2023.

Customers have until April 24, the day of the expected vote on the rates, to submit written protests. If the district receives protests representing a majority of the affected parcels — 50 percent plus one — the proposed rate increase will not be implemented.

Director Ricki Heck arranged to host a third meeting in a much larger venue, the Rood Center, on April 3. According to Heck, she had gotten a number of requests to have another meeting in Nevada County because people had not been able to attend or had left because there was no room to sit.

"It felt like the right thing to do, to inform the largest number of people we can," Heck said Wednesday.

Heck added that while the April 3 meeting is not a district-sanctioned event, district staff will be on hand to do the presentations.

Audience member Yara Pasner thanked Heck for arranging for the event to be live-streamed and asked to have the video posted online afterward.

Assistant General Manager Greg Jones said Nevada County Digital Media Center was contacted and the cost would be $80 an hour, with a minimum charge of $240. The board voted unanimously to approve the budget amendment request.

