Nevada Irrigation District clients’ water conservation efforts solid for April

Nevada Irrigation District customers are continuing their water conservation efforts; daily water use was down in April compared to April 2017, and there have been solid overall savings since the drought years.

Overall, NID's treated water customers consumed 35.3 percent less water in April than in 2013, the benchmark year used before the drought, according to data released to the State Water Resources Control Board.

The monthly daily water use was lowest since data began being submitted to the state water board starting during the drought. In terms of daily water use, customers averaged 77 residential gallons per capita day. Statewide, the average was 81 in April.

The estimated gallons per capita for NID treated water customers during the month of April has decreased from 130 in 2013.

"We applaud NID customers who have voluntarily incorporated water conservation into their lifestyles," said Chip Close, NID operations manager. "Being good stewards of this finite resource is a step forward to be responsive to climate change and future drought."

Since 2015, NID has joined other urban water agencies in California in submitting monthly data to the state water board, which uses the data for its statewide conservation updates.

NID encourages water conservation efforts. Find water efficiency tips at the district's conservation webpage.

Source: NID