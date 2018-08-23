Nevada Irrigation District approves funding for Nevada County reservoir projects

The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors approved a total $670,900 for several projects to improve its reservoirs and hydroelectric facilities.

The board Wednesday awarded a construction contract to Koch & Koch in Penn Valley for the Loma Rica and Newtown Reservoir Cleaning Project in the amount of $344,100. This is the first year of the reservoir cleaning program, which has the goal of gaining back some of the lost capacity in district reservoirs that have sediment buildup.

The Loma Rica Reservoir had an estimated 40,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment and will require several years for the cleaning, according to the staff report.

In October and November 2017, approximately 10,200 cubic yards of sediment was removed and was temporarily stockpiled on county property. In December, 4,500 cubic yards of the stockpile was placed permanently on the county airport area.

In June, a request for quotes was sent out for the cleaning of the Loma Rica Reservoir and the Newtown Reservoir.

The construction contract to Koch & Koch will include the Newtown Reservoir, the Loma Rica Reservoir, and the temporarily stockpiled sediment.

The board also OK'd a contract with Unico Mechanical Corp. in the amount of $326,800 for fabrication of a trash rack for the Combie South Powerhouse, which is mounted to the face of Combie Dam over the intake. The existing trash rack is badly deteriorated and the cleaning system does not adequately remove debris. The new trash rack will support an automated cleaning rake. The work requires lowering Combie Reservoir and is scheduled for this October.

The next regular meeting of the NID Board of Directors will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12, at the NID Business Center located at 1036 West Main St., Grass Valley. NID Board meetings are open to the public.