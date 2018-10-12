Nevada Irrigation District announces the end of summer irrigation season

October 14 marks the scheduled end of the summer irrigation season for about 5,400 water customers who irrigate more than 31,000 acres in Nevada and Placer counties, according to a release from Nevada Irrigation District.

Most users purchase raw water on a seasonal basis — the primary six-month irrigation season normally runs from Apr. 15 through Oct. 14.

The end of the summer is the time to remind residential customers, who use treated water, to shift gears and cut back on outdoor water use.

Yards need much less water during cooler weather and the rainy season. By turning off irrigation systems or adjusting automatic timers, households could save 55 to more than 100 gallons per day.

NID presently produces about 3 billion gallons — approximately 9,000 acre-feet — of treated drinking water per year. The district's treatment plants are operated by state-licensed and certified technicians, who make the drinking water available throughout service areas in and around Grass Valley and Nevada City, Banner Mountain, the Glenbrook Basin, Loma Rica, Alta Sierra, Lake of the Pines, Penn Valley, Lake Wildwood, Smartville and North Auburn.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District