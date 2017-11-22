Nevada County’s unemployment rate drops to lowest in two years

Nevada County's unemployment rates continue to drop, with the rate, at 3.7 percent for October, at its lowest point in two years and down from 4.5 percent in August.

That percentage compares favorably to the national figure of 3.9 percent and the state rate of 4.3 percent, according to figures released by the California Employment Development Department.

According to the Employment Development Department's unadjusted rates, 46,530 people were employed with 1,800 people unemployed in October, making up the county's 48,330-person labor force.

Total wages and salaries averaged $31,710, down $10 from September, but up by $60 from October 2016.

Much of the gain in jobs for Nevada County for the last year came in the leisure and hospitality industry, with 270 more jobs since October 2016; the government sector also posted a large gain, of 90 jobs over the last year.

The mining, logging and construction industries were down substantially over the year, by 150 jobs; professional and business services dropped by 100 positions. Manufacturing and trade, transportation, and utilities industries also posted losses, both since last month and over the year.