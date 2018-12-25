Nevada County’s Top 5 business stories of 2018

The sale of western Nevada County's two hotels that date back to the Gold Rush, the approval of the community's first cannabis dispensary and a long-promised, but yet-to-materialize, fiber optic network changing hands were among the top business news headlines of 2018.

Holbrooke joins National on hotelier's renovation projects

The Holbrooke Hotel, one of western Nevada County's oldest historic hotels, was purchased by Jordan Fife, who made big news this spring when he purchased The National Hotel in Nevada City.

But unlike with the National, which has been closed through the summer for an extensive renovation, Fife said he has no plans to shutter the Holbrooke for a major remodeling.

When the sale of the Holbrooke was first reported in July, Fife and his team were deep into the massive restoration of the National on Broad Street. But Fife said it actually makes a lot of sense, due to the economy of scale, to undertake two renovations simultaneously.

"We might as well, as long as we have everyone here already working," he said.

The Holbrooke includes 17 guest rooms in the main building and 11 additional rooms in the rear "annex," known as the Purcell House.

"We'll be very conscious of (catering to) the community as well as tourists," Fife said. "Grass Valley as a whole is seeing so many interesting businesses coming in … Change is happening, people are ready to provide things for the locals. They need a great restaurant, they need a place to hang out. We want to still be a part of the lexicon of this community."

Fife, who purchased the 170-year-old National Hotel in February, had hoped the multi-million-dollar restoration of what will be called The National Exchange Hotel would be done by December. Earlier this month he said he now hopes to open in late spring, but "definitely by the summer."

First legal cannabis sales made in Nevada County

A momentous occasion many decades in the making took place in mid August — the first legal sales of cannabis in Nevada County.

Diana Gamzon of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance was the first to walk through the door of Nevada City's medicinal cannabis dispensary, Elevation 2477', located at 569 Searls Avenue in Nevada City.

Longtime cannabis advocate Harry Bennett was the dispensary's second customer.

"The amount of policy work (Diana and the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance) have put through, the amount of work that they put in for patients, is priceless," Elevation 2477' co-founder Daniel Batchelor said. "Harry Bennett has been a pioneer in Nevada County for a long time. If it wasn't for them, this industry would not be where it's at for the county or the city."

Earlier this month, Nevada City became the first municipality in Nevada County to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary to operate within its city limits, approving an amendment to its cannabis ordinance at a city council meeting Wednesday.

That means Elevation 2477' could potentially be selling to customers without a medical recommendation by the beginning of the new year.

CPUC reviews Bright Fiber project sale to race

The California Public Utilities Commission in December signaled approval of the sale of Bright Fiber Inc. to Race Communications with some changes, a move that after months of inaction advances a $30 million high-speed internet project in Nevada County.

The CPUC released a resolution detailing the changes, which include having 75 percent of the project on existing utility poles instead of "primarily underground." Additionally, the utilities commission grant — which comprises 60 percent of the total project cost — will be reduced by almost $70,000, for a total of $16,086,789.

The utility commission must approve the sale — a vote scheduled for Jan. 10 — of Bright Fiber from current owner Spiral Internet CEO John Paul of Nevada City.

The sale of the project, which was first reported in June, could expects to bring the long-awaited project — first approved by the CPUC funding in 2015 — to fruition for rural residents who had signed up for the service.

Supervisors OK Alta Sierra, Penn Valley Dollar General stores

Reversing a decision of the Planning Commission, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors in February indicated they'd approve a Dollar General store in Alta Sierra.

Supervisors opted to follow the Planning Commission's decisions for two other Dollar General sites — allowing one in Penn Valley and forbidding another in Rough and Ready.

The supervisors' 3-to-2 vote to allow the 9,100-square-foot store at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive contradicted a staff report calling for the store's denial. Because of that staff must revise the report. Supervisors are expected on March 13 to cast a final vote on the Alta Sierra store.

"I think that this would be something that's an addition to that area," said Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district includes Alta Sierra. "I wouldn't mind it being there."

Supervisors Dan Miller and Richard Anderson sided with Scofield. Supervisors Heidi Hall and Hank Weston opposed.

Verizon drops Nevada City antenna plan

A more than three-year battle between Verizon Wireless and Nevada City came to an end in July.

Verizon's attorneys sent a letter to the Nevada City City Council, formally withdrawing its use permit application for a screened rooftop wireless facility at 109 North Pine St.

"It's a small victory," Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum said. But Verizon now wants to install "small cell facilities" on existing power or telephone poles in downtown Nevada City, a move that has Senum concerned.

According to Senum, local jurisdictions have little control over these microwave radiation antennas called "small cells" on utility poles, street lamps, traffic lights and street signs. In October, Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill backed by the cell phone industry that would have made it easier to install the small cell facilities.

Senum was one of those who lobbied against the bill, arguing it created a risk to public health because of the dangers of radiation and electromagnetic frequencies emitted by cell towers.