Nevada County’s state park associations begin move to join forces

Western Nevada County's three state parks are remarkably diverse in their appeal.

Malakoff Diggins, with its small town of North Bloomfield and largest hydraulic mine in the state, might be the least known, while Empire Mine features beautiful grounds, a historic "cottage" and focuses on the area's gold mining history. South Yuba River, meanwhile, shows off miles of swimming holes as well as the longest covered bridge in the world.

All three parks that make up the Sierra Gold Sector of the Sierra District have staved off repeated threats of closures over the years and rely on armies of volunteers to maintain their trails and visitor centers, as well as to conduct special events like Humbug Day and the Miners Picnic.

Now, the three volunteer associations that contract with California State Parks are moving toward a consolidation of their organizations, slated to be complete by the end of the year.

"It's (going to be) a very wonderful, positive collaboration," said Syd Brown of Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins. "It makes all kinds of sense. We have three separate organizations supporting three parks, in a very small population base. We find ourselves — we're not competing, but we're going to the same wells for volunteers, for support. It makes sense … to collaborate and pull things together so we are a bit more robust."

Representatives from the three organizations met recently to start hammering out the details of what is intended to be a stronger and more sustainable organization.

"It's going to be a process," acknowledged Brown, adding there is no firm date for the consolidation and no name for the group as yet.

Professional facilitator Randy Widera of Blue Oaks Consulting has been hired to help forge the process, Brown said. During the transition period, each park association will continue with its activities. Details of how membership, assets and committees will be handled are to be decided in the coming months.

State Parks encouraged the consolidation due to its new fiscal reality, Brown said.

"They need to have communication with and connection with the organizations," she said. "Their staffing has been brutally cut, so to have three groups to coordinate with takes away from the important and essential work they would be doing otherwise."

Some of the volunteers within the organizations have been hesitant about the collaboration, fearing that funding, for instance, could be co-opted. But Brown insists that will not be the case, pointing out that donations can still be earmarked for specific parks.

"This will be a mutually supportive process that will be beneficial to everybody," she said. "We want to raise awareness and support of State Parks (as a whole)."

The consolidation committee will meet again within the next two or three weeks and the new organization is anticipated to be in place by the end of 2019.

"This won't happen overnight," Brown said.

"There's still a lot of discussion to be had," agreed Empire Mine Association President Brianna Pacillo. "This is brand-new for all of us."

While Pacillo worries that Empire Mine's supporters will be confused by the merger, she stressed the positives as well. South Yuba Park Association, for example, is very good at writing grants, while her association board does not have as much experience at that.

"We're all bringing different talents to the table," Pacillo said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.