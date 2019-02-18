Nevada County’s health department takes three-pronged approach to save lives

What: Free, confidential, walk-in HIV and hepatitis C testing from noon to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. No appointment is required and you will receive results while you wait.

In response to three key national health concerns, the Nevada County Public Health Department has ramped up its prevention efforts for hepatitis C, HIV and opioid abuse.

In addition to its ongoing no-cost testing clinic for HIV, the Health Department has now expanded its program to offer free hepatitis C testing in response to the prevalence of "co-occurring" HIV/hepatitis C diagnoses among injection drug users, as well as Nevada County's higher risk populations of young adults and baby boomers.

In response to rapidly increasing rates of opioid abuse and overdose, the clinic has also now become a site for free Naloxone distribution. Given out as a nasal spray under brand name, "Narcan," Naloxone is an opiate overdose reversal drug that allows any layperson to be a first responder to someone overdosing on legal or illegal opiates.

All together

These three health issues are interlinked, said Nevada County Public Health officer and physician Ken Cutler, which is why it's vitally important to make this triad of services accessible to all, free of cost.

"Hepatitis C is transmitted through contact with infected blood such as can happen with needle sharing," said Cutler. "The rise in acute cases of hepatitis C in the U.S. has been related to increased drug use associated with the opioid epidemic. That same activity is a risk for HIV spread so it makes sense to offer testing for both."

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that hepatitis C kills more Americans each year than the combined number of deaths from 60 other infectious diseases reported to the center, added Cutler. Those include HIV, salmonella and tuberculosis.

"Fortunately, treatments for hepatitis C are now much more effective and better tolerated than in the past," said Cutler. "So it is really important that, when someone has hepatitis C, that they know about it, get educated about it, and get into care."

Many people who have the hepatitis C virus are not aware of it, as they may be infected and still not look or feel sick. And, as Cutler mentioned, as opioid use in the U.S. has risen, so have cases of hepatitis C. Identifiable causes include the growing number of people using injection drugs, sharing needles or other paraphernalia and practicing high-risk sexual behavior.

At risk

According to the Health Department, the two Nevada County populations increasingly at risk for hepatitis C are young adults ages 20 to 29, and baby boomers, meaning those who were born between the years of 1945 and 1965. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 2.4 million Americans are living with chronic hepatitis C, which is considered a "serious and potentially deadly liver disease."

Half of them do not know they have the disease. As time passes, chronic hepatitis C can cause liver damage, cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Testing is the only way to find out if a person is infected, and there are now treatments available that can cure the disease.

"Detection of hepatitis C infection in pregnant women has increased markedly in recent years and unfortunately hepatitis C can be transmitted to their babies," said Cutler. "Currently, studies are showing that most at-risk young adults are still not being tested for hepatitis C."

Testing

The testing clinic includes both pre- and post- test counseling that address injection drug use, sexual risk and their relationship with HIV and hepatitis C infection, said Jen Winders, a health and wellness social worker who is also an HIV/hep C test counselor for the county clinic.

"Testing is free and confidential with results available within 20 minutes," she said. "In addition to finding out their HIV and hep C status, individuals who test negative will receive counseling about strategies to reduce their risk, while those whose test results show a preliminary positive will receive post-test counseling as well as an immediate referral to the county's HIV case manager or FREED's hepatitis C 'navigator.' Both offer support and advocacy in follow up access of insurance and treatment."

The free distribution of Naloxone, or Narcan, is a third and vital component when it comes to prevention and treatment efforts, said Cutler.

"Naloxone can help counter the effects of opioid overdose while help is on the way," he said. "Our clinic distributes the nasal spray version so there are no needles to deal with. When overdoses happen, time is of the essence so having it nearby with someone who has been taught how to use it can really help. Naloxone is simple to use and can save a person's life."

Funding

"We couldn't provide these services without the support of Sacramento-based NorCal AIDS Cycle," said Winders. "Public Health received a $7,000 award this past year from the NorCal AIDS Cycle and has received nearly $47,000 since its inception in 2014."

The NorCal AIDS Cycle is an annual bicycle ride fundraiser where cyclists ride hundreds of miles through Northern California to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS service providers in the Sacramento Valley and beyond. Their support has allowed the Nevada County Public Health Department to offer the free and confidential HIV and hep C testing services. But funding year to year is uncertain, as it depends on the amount raised at each annual event.

The mass drug overdose that occurred in Chico in January was a wake-up call and too close to home, said Winders. One person died and a total of 12 were taken to the hospital. Police suspect the cause was the ingestion of the opiate fentanyl in combination with another substance. According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December, fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever, is now the most common cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

It can be 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, making the risk of overdose much higher than other drugs. That's why having Naloxone on hand at home could save a life, even if it's for someone who's temporarily on pain medication due to surgery or an injury, said Winders.

These growing concerns are why the Nevada County Public Health Department is on a mission to publicize the availability of these three cost-free services .

"The test is a very simple finger prick and it's confidential," said Winders. "Up until this point these services weren't free — we're eager to spread the word and potentially save lives."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.