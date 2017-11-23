Nevada County’s Cinderella Project overflowing with support

Nevada County's Cinderella Project's closet is full to bursting, so the nonprofit effort is having a Holiday & Little Black Dress Sale just in time for events coming up in December and January.

Mill Street Clothing Company has offered its space, so 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, shoppers can peruse a large selection of dresses, size XL-XS, suitable for ages 16-86. Mill Street Clothing is located at 117 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley.

The dresses are priced from $5-$100, helping to ensure something for everyone.

Cinderella Project has been serving Nevada County high school students for the past eight years, helping to build self-esteem while making prom dreams come true. All proceeds from this sale will benefit the organization's work for every prom season from March-May, providing prom attire for students who wouldn't otherwise be able to attend their prom.

For more information, email nccinderellaproject@gmail.com or check http://www.nccinderellaproject.us. As the Fairy Godmothers like to say, Bip-pity Bop-pity Boo!