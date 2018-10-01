Nevada County’s army of quilters reach out to children victimized by wildfire

On Sept. 20, when Kathy Biggi handed a new brightly-colored quilt to a little girl at French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary School, no one was surprised when she clutched it tightly to her chest.

Because the girl's home had burned to the ground, chances are the new quilt was one of few — if not her only — possession.

On July 23 of this year, the rim of a flat tire sparked what would become the 229,651-acre Carr Fire, distinguishing itself as the sixth-most destructive fire in California history, leaving more than 1,000 families without homes.

That's when Biggi and her Nevada County team of volunteers with the WE CARE project got to work.

Biggi knows all too well the destructive power of fire and the potential for devastating loss. Her son once worked on a "hot shot" firefighting crew for the U.S. Forest Service. Over time, after repeatedly hearing tales of homes reduced to ash, there was always one aspect of the tragedy that was most heart-wrenching: the children. But in 2015, when Biggi learned that 475 homes in Calaveras and Amador counties were destroyed in the Butte Fire, something hit home in a profound way.

The Sierra foothills community was similar to Nevada County, and in reading about the fire victims, Biggi had a chilling thought.

"That could easily have been us," she said.

'WE CARE' THROUGH 600 QUILTS

Eager to help, Biggi thought of the best way she could personally bring comfort to victims — quilts. As part of an impressive Nevada County quilting community, Biggi teamed up with a friend and began recruiting fellow quilters to help children impacted by the fire. The response was astounding — a total of 157 quilts were delivered, and the organization "WE CARE" was born.

"We thought, 'We can't rebuild a house, but we can make a quilt to help comfort a child going through an unthinkable tragedy,'" said Biggi. "We're quilters — that's what we do."

Since its inception more than three years ago, WE CARE has since provided more than 600 quilts to children in eight different Northern California counties, including Calaveras, Lake, Mendocino, Butte, Yuba, Plumas, Trinity and Shasta. Recently the group took a total of 48 quilts to the Shasta Unified School District, the French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary School District and the Igo-Ono-Platina Union Elementary School District in Shasta County.

WE CARE's mission is to give a handmade quilt and pillowcase to children who have been victimized by wildfires. Biggi, who worked in education for many years, knew that schools were an effective tool for identifying those in need.

"By going through the school districts, we are assured that the quilts will be appropriate for age and gender," she said. "No one knows the children better than their school. Local businesses, churches, clubs, organizations and individuals in Nevada County have made it all happen, but WE CARE volunteers and supporters have now spread to Placer County and the Reno area. The group has even received donations from as far away as San Francisco, Connecticut and Canada."

SUPPORT SHOWS YOU CARE, TOO

Nonetheless, supplies are costly and too many donations tend to come out of the pockets of volunteers, many of whom are grandmothers on fixed incomes. For that reason, WE CARE is putting the word out — donations of handmade quilts, cotton fabrics suitable for children grades K-12, large pieces (for the backs) and batting are always appreciated.

On Thursday, quilter, school volunteer and great-grandmother Phyllis Brodie worked closely with Union Hill School third-graders in Shelly Andersen's class to sew quilts for fire victims. They added their names and messages of support to each block in the quilts.

"We read a National Geographic booklet on fires in the west and how kids don't have toys or blankets or homes," said Brodie. "I was truly impressed by their interest and concern."

WE CARE's next meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Osborne Hill Rd. in Grass Valley. Meetings are open to anyone wishing to donate, help make quilts or just see what WE CARE is about.

For more information, contact Biggi at KABRabit@yahoo.com.

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.