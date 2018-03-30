Nevada County wreck: 3 sent to hospital with major injuries

Authorities say they're investigating a Friday morning wreck on Highway 20 that sent three Grass Valley residents to the hospital with major injuries.

The collision happened around 9:45 a.m. near Rex Reservoir Road. Raina Sedona-Figueroa, 23, was eastbound in a 2005 Acura as Terry Wearne, 63, was traveling west in a 2003 BMW, the California Highway Patrol said.

"For reasons still under investigation, Figueroa lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the oncoming westbound lane at which time her vehicle was broadsided by the BMW," a release states.

Authorities said they determined a third vehicle — a 1998 Subaru driven by Mark Steele, 60 — was a party to the collision, though it didn't appear to strike the other cars.

Sedona-Figueroa, Wearne and his 62-year-old passenger Susan Wearne were taken to hospitals with major injuries, the release states.

The wreck stymied traffic for some 90 minutes, authorities said.

Recommended Stories For You

— The Union staff